Bears Chairman George McCaskey Issues Statement: ‘Proud To Support’ Freedom To Express

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears chairman George McCaskey joined many of his peers around the league in issuing a statement responding to the comments of President Donald Trump.

On Friday night in a rally in Alabama, President Trump called out NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!”

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump has since tweeted several more times, including Sunday morning, saying: “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”

NFL owners have joined commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in condemning the president’s comments. The statement from McCaskey followed Sunday morning.

“The Chicago Bears are proud to support our players, coaches and all members of our organization to bring peace and unity together through football.” What makes this the greatest country in the world are the liberties it was founded upon and the freedom to express oneself in a respectful and peaceful manner. Through important dialogue with our players and team, this divisive political situation has unified our franchise for the present and the future.”

The Bears have not had a player protest during the national anthem ever since former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first started a movement that has spread throughout the league.

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long was the first Bears player to publicly speak out against the president, doing so in a tweet on Saturday.

“Taking freedoms away from Americans is unamerican. Ain’t it?”

Taking freedoms away from Americans is unamerican. Ain't it? 👀 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 23, 2017

The Bears and Steelers will hold kickoff at noon following the national anthem at Soldier Field. The Steelers will remain in the locker room until the conclusion of the anthem, head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago's sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com.