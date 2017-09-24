Bears’ Kyle Long, Prince Amukamara, Markus Wheaton Active, Josh Sitton (Ribs) Inactive,

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears guard Kyle Long will join team newcomers Markus Wheaton and Prince Amukamara to make their 2017 debut at Soldier Field.

Long will be making his first appearance since suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Tampa Bay last November. He underwent a long rehab during the offseason and admitted to suffering a setback during training camp. He will start at left guard, while Tom Compton is expected to start at right guard. Veteran Josh Sitton is inactive as he deals with a ribs injury.

Wheaton will be playing for the first time in a Bears uniform. He suffered a fractured pinkie finger during training camp, this after returning from an emergency appendectomy. The Bears are hoping he can add a deep threat to their offense, which has its longest passing play for 22 yards in two games. n

Amukamara suffered an ankle injury during the Bears’ third preseason game. Kyle Fuller has started in his place. The team has not named a starter at cornerback opposite Marcus Cooper.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is inactive as expected. He suffered a pectoral injury last Sunday against the Buccaneers. Coach John Fox told reporters Friday at Halas Hall that the injury is not what Jerrell Freeman suffered during the regular-season opener. General manager Ryan Pace told the WBBM Newsradio 780 pregame show that Kwiatkoski could be a candidate for injured reserve and an activation later in the season.

The Bears’ inactives also include Deon Bush (hamstring), Mark Sanchez, Daniel Brown, John Jenkins, Taquan Mizzel. The Steelers will be without rookie linebacker T.J. Watt.

Kickoff between the Bears and Steelers comes at noon from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.