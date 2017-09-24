Bears Lock Arms In Solidarity During National Anthem; Steelers Remain Behind In Tunnel

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — In their first actions during a national anthem, many Bears players and coaches locked arms as a team along the sidelines as a sign of solidarity. This response comes two days after President Donald Trump made comments at an Alabama rally calling players who protest the national anthem “sons of b—.”

The Steelers did not take the field for the national anthem, with the lone exceptions being head coach Mike Tomlin, who occupied the sidelines, and guard Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his head. Villanueva served in the U.S. Army before playing in the NFL.

The Bears had not displayed any kind of individual or collective protest prior to President Trump’s comments on Friday, in which he decried the actions of many players.

The Steelers entered Soldier Field to loud boos after remaining behind for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/i8nKPfsq5L — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 24, 2017