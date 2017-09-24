Chicago To Host International Tennis Tournament In 2018

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United Center will swap out the Hawks and Bulls logos next year in exchange for a tennis court.
The second edition of the Laver Cup will be held at the West Side arena in September 2018, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sunday. The inaugural tennis tournament, which pits Europe against the World, concludes Sunday in Prague.
“The Laver Cup will draw tennis fans from throughout the world to Chicago for a competition like no other,” Emanuel said in a statement.
“But this competition will do more than bring world-class tennis back to Chicago – it will inspire the next generation of tennis champions in neighborhoods across the city and beyond.”
The Laver Cup is a three-day event pitting six players from Europe against six rivals from the rest of the world.
The tournament will be the first major tennis event in Chicago in more than 25 years.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)