Report: Bulls, Dwyane Wade Reach Agreement On Buyout

(CBS) The Dwyane Wade era is over in Chicago after just one season.
The Bulls and Wade have reached an agreement on a contract buyout, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported Sunday evening. The news comes on the eve of the start of training camp for a rebuilding Bulls team that traded All-Star forward Jimmy Butler on draft night in June. On many occasions, the 35-year-old Wade had expressed a desire to play for a contender at this stage in his career.
Wade had exercised his $23.8-million player option for 2017-’18 on June 20, two days before the Bulls traded Butler. He gave back about $8 million of that money, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Wade averaged 18.3 points per game in his lone season in Chicago, which saw the Bulls grab the eighth seed and lose to the Celtics in six games in the first round of the playoffs.