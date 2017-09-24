Report: Bulls, Nikola Mirotic Reach 2-Year Deal

(CBS) Eighty-six days after free agency opened and just a day ahead of the start of training camp, power forward Nikola Mirotic and the Bulls have finally reached an agreement on a new deal.
The Bulls are re-signing Mirotic on a two-year, $27-million deal, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported. It ends a long standoff in which Mirotic desired more than the $13.5 million average annual value he’s receiving, but the Bulls held plenty of leverage as he was a restricted free agent and lucrative offer sheets didn’t materialize elsewhere for Mirotic.
The Bulls had publicly expressed their desire to retain Mirotic, who spent much of his summer working out in Chicago. As part of his new deal, Mirotic has the right to veto any trade in the 2017-’18 season, Charania reported. The second year of the deal is a team option, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported.
Mirotic, 26, averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent last season. He’ll have the inside track to start at power forward for the rebuilding Bulls, who also have added rookie Lauri Markkanen to the mix at the position.