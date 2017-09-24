Watch: Bears’ Marcus Cooper Commits Boneheaded Mistake, Stripped A Yard Shy Of Score

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears were on their way to a game-changing play and a two-touchdown halftime lead over the Steelers, but then committed an unfathomable mistake a yard shy of the goal line.
Sherrick McManis blocked a Steelers field goal at the conclusion of the first half, and veteran cornerback Marcus Cooper was out in front of the recovery and return. With open field ahead, Cooper was destined for the end zone but inexplicably decided to slowly stride in for the score. Steelers tight end Vance McDonald stripped him of the football, which was illegally batted out of the end zone.
You can watch it here, courtesy of Josh Frydman:
After a lengthy review, it was determined that the Bears would receive one untimed down from the half-yard line. They lined up with the offense in goalline formation, but tackle Charles Leno committed a false start. They settled for a Connor Barth field goal and a 17-7 lead at halftime.
