Bears Safety Quintin Demps Suffers Broken Arm

(CBS) Bears safety Quintin Demps is out indefinitely after fracturing his left forearm in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Steelers.
Coach John Fox announced this news Monday to reporters at Halas Hall. It remains to be seen whether Demps will be placed on injured reserve.
The injury to Demps occurred during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Steelers. Adrian Amos assumed his place at safety alongside rookie Eddie Jackson.
Fox declined to say whether center Hroniss Grasu suffered a fracture in his left hand. Grasu was wearing a cast on the sidelines after leaving the game.
The Bears head to Lambeau Field on Thursday to face the Packers.