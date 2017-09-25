Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Viktor Svedberg To Rockford

(CBS) The Blackhawks have assigned defenseman Viktor Svedberg to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.
Svedberg, 26, has played in 27 career NHL games and three postseason games. He has two goals and two assists in regular-season action. The 6-foot-8, 238-pound defenseman is a native of Gothenburg, Sweden.
With the latest move, the Blackhawks’ roster is at 36, with 20 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.
The Blackhawks square off with the Bruins in Boston at at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a preseason contest.