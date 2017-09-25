Innovate Your Space With The Westinghouse Smart 4K Ultra HDTV

By Lori Melton

Life is busy and schedules are hectic for today’s tech-savvy generation. That’s why Westinghouse is committed to delivering products that make life simpler by keeping customers on the forefront of smart TV advancement. Innovating your space is easy with the Westinghouse Smart 4K Ultra HDTV — Fire TV Edition. Check out all the ways Westinghouse is helping to redefine your entertainment experience with the Fire TV Edition.

First TV to Feature Amazon Fire TV and Alexa Built In

If you’re looking for a cord-cutting, streamlined viewing experience, the Westinghouse 4K Ultra HDTV — Fire TV Edition is one of the first smart TVs to feature Amazon Fire TV and Alexa built directly into the hardware. This bold, innovative design means no external set-top box, streaming device or stick is required. Your favorite content is seamlessly integrated on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts (separate HD antenna required), over 15,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Outstanding Picture Quality and High-Speed Performance

Stunning 4K Ultra HD technology combines 8 million pixels to deliver the ultimate viewing experience with breathtaking color, outstanding clarity, and deep contrast. Screen sizes range from 40 to 60 inches and each Fire TV Edition is built to optimize speed and performance. A quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset delivers instant search results and fast, fluid response. Connectivity is key in today’s smart TV user market. That’s why the Westinghouse Fire TV edition makes it easy with dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Bluetooth and four HDMI ports.

Multiple Content Options

If content is what you crave, the Westinghouse 4K Ultra HDTV — Fire TV Edition delivers multiple options in an exciting one-stop content shop. You can display universal search results for over 140 channels and apps including Amazon Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Amazon Video. (Subscription fees may apply.) Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTTV NOW, CBS All Access to stream your favorite shows without a cable subscription. This means you can have access to news, sports and your favorite shows from networks like ESPN, AMC, Comedy Central, CNN and more. Overall, you can access more than 300,000 TV episodes and movies via the TV’s video apps.

Fire TV Edition also broadens your viewing horizons by recommending content you might like. Auto-play previews also bring featured content and live TV shows to life. Not ready to let go of cable or satellite? Just connect to Fire TV Edition via one of the four convenient HDMI ports.

More Perks for Prime Members

Amazon Prime members can enjoy some noteworthy perks by unlocking thousands of movies and TV episodes, including award-winning Amazon original series like “Transparent,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Creative Galaxy.” Plus, Amazon Channels allow Prime members to add and stream over 100 premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ with no cable or satellite subscription. You simply pay for only the channels you want to watch, and some of prices start as low as $2.99 a month. Better yet, each channel offers a free trial and you can cancel any time.

Music lovers can listen to a growing catalog of over two million songs, playlists, and stations with Prime Music. This ad-free streaming option is included in your Prime membership.

Voice Control Powered by Alexa

Fumbling with the remote to perform the function you need can be so frustrating. The Westinghouse 4K Ultra HDTV — Fire TV Edition solves this problem with Alexa’s integrated skill set and one important “microphone” button on the streamlined remote. As the brain behind Amazon Echo, Alexa is happy to do your bidding. Just use your voice to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind, pause, switch TV inputs, launch apps, and even control smart home devices.

For instance, you can say, “Find comedies,” and Alexa will display search results across multiple apps. If you need to go grab a snack, say “Pause,” to pause live over-the-air TV. Alexa can perform over 10,000 skills. So, if you need to order pizza, dim the lights, check the weather and more, Alexa’s got you covered.

Get inspired by ways Catherine Lowe is Innovating Her Space with the Westinghouse 4K Ultra HDTV — Fire TV Edition by visiting her Instagram.

To learn more ways you can innovate your space, visit Westinghouse.