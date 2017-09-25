Niles North Varsity Football Suspended Amid Hazing Investigation

(CBS) – Niles North High School has suspended varsity football operations over an alleged hazing incident.
The school’s principal sent a letter to parents Monday telling them officials began investigating over the weekend and notified Skokie police.
“The safety and security of our students is our top priority,” Niles North Principal James Edwards said in a prepared statement. “We have zero tolerance of hazing or even the threat of it. Because this is a matter that involves student confidentiality, we ask that our students and families be patient as the investigation unfolds.”
As the investigation continues, Niles North will “suspend its Varsity Football operations until further notice,” officials said.