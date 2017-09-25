Puerto Rico Evacuees Arrive At O’Hare

(CBS) — Hundreds of evacuees from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico arrived Monday evening at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
United Airlines Flight 2756 landed around 8 p.m. with more than 300 evacuees – all visibly exhausted but thankful they were able to leave the island.
Once the evacuees arrived at baggage claim, volunteers from the American Red Cross welcomed them with water, food, baby supplies and clothing.
The same plane that brought the evacuees left Chicago Monday morning to take more than 75,000 pounds of supplies and about 50 power generators to the island.
United says it plans to do the same operation Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, the governor is pleading for more money from the federal government after Hurricane Maria left the island with no food, water, fuel or power.
So far, $1 billion has been earmarked for recovery efforts.