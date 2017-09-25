Man Charged With Killing Ex-Girlfriend And Son In Stone Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son in Stone Park last week.

Police said Daniel Barraza confessed to stabbing 31-year-old Marian Cruz and 4-year-old Corbin Dallas Barraza to death at Cruz’s home on Thursday.

Barraza was arrested Saturday night, when he returned to the scene of the crime, police said. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and was due to appear for a bond hearing at the Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood on Monday.

Cruz had been renting a home in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road in Stone Park since mid-August.

Relatives apparently found the bodies of Cruz and her son Thursday night. Around 9 p.m., neighbor Anthony Gomez heard screaming from Cruz’s home, and he ran inside.

“They’re saying ‘The little boy’s dead. The little boy’s dead,’ you know, and so I go inside, and the little boy’s on the bed. His neck was bruised,” he said.

Gomez said he also saw Cruz dead near the bathroom. She was bloodied, with injuries to her head and back. Gomez said he broke down and cried.

Stone Park Police Chief Christopher Pavini said the deaths appeared to be “an isolated domestic violence incident.”

Neighbors said Cruz and her son had moved in a few weeks ago, and described the two as friendly and warm. Gomez said it appeared Cruz seemed to be trying to avoid domestic violence when she moved in.

“She was nice lady, you know? She cried at times outside, saying that she wants a better life,” he said. “The little kid was always happy. You know, you’d see him in the back playing on the swing. Good little kid, you know? It’s going to be kind of hard, you know what I mean?”

Neighbors said Cruz had two other children, but it was not immediately clear where those children were when she was killed.