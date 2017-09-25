Target Raises Minimum Wage Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Target announced Monday that it will be increasing its minimum hourly wage to $11 next month, after increasing it to $10 in 2016.
Additionally, the discount retailer also committed to increasing the minimum wage for all hourly team members to $15 by the end of 2020.
The company says the new wage will apply to the 100,000 seasonal workers that are expected to be hired for the holidays.
“Target is a place where we value the individuals who come together as a team to serve our guests,” the company said in a statement. “We give our team members opportunities to grow professionally, take care of each other, themselves and their families, and make an impact on our guests and our local communities.”
Target says this investment will allow it to continue to recruit and retain strong team members to serve customers.
A minimum hourly wage of $11 is higher than the minimum wage in 48 states, and matches the minimum wage in Massachusetts and Washington state.