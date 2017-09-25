WBBM Newsradio To Remain Home Of Chicago Bears Broadcasts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears and CBS RADIO announced today a multi-year extension to keep the team’s radio broadcast rights on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM.
WBBM has been the radio home of the Bears since 2000. Preseason, regular-season and extensive pre- and postgame shows will continue to be featured on the stations.
“All of us at CBS RADIO Chicago are thrilled to continue our 17-year partnership with the NFL’s most preeminent franchise,” said Tim Pohlman, Senior Vice President andMarketManager of CBS RADIO Chicago.
“We thank theMcCaskey family, Ted Phillips and everyone at the Chicago Bears for their commitment to keeping WBBMNewsradio 780 & 105.9FM as part of this first-class organization for years to come.”
In addition to game broadcasts, WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM will also air the Bears Coaches Show every Monday during the season at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Voice of the Bears on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM Jeff Joniak.
Bears All-Access will air weekly throughout the year on WSCR, featuring Color Analyst of the Bears on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FMTom Thayer and WSCR’s Zach Zaidman.
All six CBS RADIO Chicago stations will also air a Bears Noon Update daily during the football season.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with such a long-established and renowned organization as WBBM,” said Bears President Ted Phillips. “It’s an honor to be a part of their broadcast family and we look forward to further growing our relationship.”
Editor’s Note: Full news release from CBS Radio