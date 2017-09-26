Woman Shot, Critically Wounded In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield when a male walked up and fired shots, striking her in the chest, according to Chicago Police.
She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)