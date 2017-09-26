Girl, 8, Rescued After Fall In Barn

(CBS) — An 8-year-old girl is alive after she fell 10 feet inside a Kane County barn Tuesday.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
A family friend says the girl is going to be all right, but paramedics used extra caution in the rescue, because it was unclear whether she suffered neck or back injuries in the fall.
The accident happened in what was once a corn crib, located near Granart and Jericho roads. The barn now is used for storing farming equipment. Children were playing in the top area of it when the girl fell through the floor and into a grain storage area.
With no windows or doors, freeing her was difficult.
The Big Rock Fire Department had to cut a hole in the barn wall and use a ladder truck to get her out.