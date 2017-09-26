2 Killed, 1 Wounded In Glendale Heights Murder-Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and a third was wounded, after an apparent murder-suicide in west suburban Glendale Heights over the weekend.

Police said officers responded to a call of a disturbance in a home in the 1400 block of Golfview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police Chief Doug Flynt said officers heard gunfire as they pulled up.

“As they entered the home, that’s when they heard the last shots of the suicide,” he said.

Michelle Vollman, Jonathan Frandsen, and Matthew Rose were shot. Frandsen and Rose were pronounced dead at the scene. Rose had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vollman, who was conscious when officers arrived, was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Flynt said he hopes the officers who responded can process what they saw.

“To make sure that my officers were psychologically and mentally okay,” he said. “They didn’t witness the suicide, but they were entering the door right as he shot himself.”

Police said they don’t believe there’s any threat to the community, and they aren’t looking for any suspects. The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday morning by Glendale Heights Police, the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force.