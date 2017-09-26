How To Make Chef Bill Kim’s Coconut Grits

Award-winning Chef and Partner Bill Kim of urbanbelly Restaurants came to the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen to cook up some delicious Coconut Grits and talk about his role in Fulton Market Harvest Fest, September 29th through October 1st! Visit fultonmarketharvestfest.com for tickets and more details!

Over 20,000 guests are expected to attend the second annual Fulton Market Harvest Fest, curated by Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan. The festival unites the city’s top culinary talent with notable chefs from around the country for three days of pop-up dinners, food and beverage classes, cooking demonstrations and a neighborhood street fest on September 29-October 1. Festival hours are Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday, 11am-8pm

Harvest Fest has a full music lineup for both days of the street fest, with headliners Wild Belle on Saturday night and Tortoise on Sunday night.

Proceeds from Fulton Market Harvest Fest benefit the food-focused charity, Pilot Light. To purchase tickets, visit fultonmarketharvestfest.com.

Bill Kim, Chef Partner, urbanbelly Restaurants

Award-winning Chef Bill Kim was born in Seoul, Korea and immigrated to the United States at age 7. His first formal kitchen duty – roasting sesame seeds and grinding them using a mortar and pestle – sparked his interest in pursuing a culinary career.

Chef Kim’s expansive culinary background spans a wide range of varied cuisines. After studying classic French cooking at Kendall College, Chef Kim pursued opportunities to work alongside industry greats including Pierre Pollin at le Titi de Paris in Arlington Heights, IL and Jean Banchet at Ciboulette in Atlanta. From there, Chef Kim served as sous chef at notable kitchens throughout the country including the renowned four-star Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago, Bouley Bakery in New York and Susanna Foo in Philadelphia. After several years on the East Coast, he was drawn back to Chicago to serve as chef de cuisine at Charlie Trotter’s before taking the helm of French-Asian Le Lan.

Chef Kim is widely considered to be a pioneer in the movement of fine dining chefs introducing casual concepts. In 2008 he opened urbanbelly, a bustling communal-seating restaurant featuring creative and soul-satisfying noodle, dumpling and rice dishes. In August 2012, Chef Kim opened bellyQ, a modern Asian barbecue concept on Chicago’s thriving Randolph Street. After five successful years operating urbanbelly in Avondale, Chef Kim expanded the menu and relocated the restaurant to reside alongside bellyQ in the West Loop. A second urbanbelly location opened in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood in early 2016. Chef Kim’s first cookbook: ‘Korean BBQ; How to master your grill in 7 sauces’ is to be released in April 2018 by Ten Speed Press.

Coconut Grits

Serves 4 people

1 cup coarse ground grits

¼ cup white onion, diced small

2 clove garlic, minced

⅛ cup olive oil

1 13.5-OZ CAN unsweetened coconut milk

2 cups water

1 TSP SALT

Preheat the gas grill with the lid down for 10 minutes or until it reaches 350 degree.

Heat oil in large saucepan add onion and sauté for 3 minutes, add garlic, SAUTE FOR 1 MINUTE then add the water and coconut milk. Let the liquid come to simmer then add grits stir until the liquid gets thick. Take the saucepan that the grits are in be sure that the saucepan are 100% stainless steel or 100% metal so when it’s on the grill things won’t melt. Cover the saucepan with foil or lid then cover the grill let it cook for 45 minutes at 350degree. Off the grill season with nuoc cham, fish sauce and sherry vinegar.

Nuoc Cham

¼ cups dark brown sugar

¼ cups lime juice

¼ cups fish sauce

½ cup water

1 garlic clove, minced

2 green Thai chiles, minced, with seeds

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, stir until the brown sugar dissolves.

Seasoning for grits

¼ cup nuoc cham

⅛ cup fish sauce

2 tablespoon sherry vinegar

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and add to the grits to season