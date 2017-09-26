Fiery Crash Kills 1, Shuts Down Eastbound I-80 Near Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down part of I-80 Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Joliet, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles, happened at 6:12 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue in Joliet, state police said.

I-80 Crash 5 One person was killed and one other was injured in a fiery crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 80 near Joliet on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jessica Golembiewski)

I-80 Crash 4 One person was killed and one other was injured in a fiery crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 80 near Joliet on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jessica Golembiewski)

I-80 Crash 3 One person was killed and one other was injured in a fiery crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 80 near Joliet on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jessica Golembiewski)

I-80 Crash 2 One person was killed and one other was injured in a fiery crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 80 near Joliet on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jessica Golembiewski)

I-80 Crash 1 One person was killed and one other was injured in a fiery crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 80 near Joliet on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jessica Golembiewski)

One person was killed in the crash, and another person was being airlifted from the scene to a hospital, police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 remained were closed as of 7 a.m., and they were expected to remain closed for several hours, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)