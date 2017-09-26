Levine: Kris Bryant Appreciates Cubs’ Playoff Trips, Manager Maddon

(CBS) — Making the playoffs was just a pipe dream for Chicago Cubs players and fans alike for 39 seasons.

Between 1945 and 1984, those “lovable losers” got tagged with that unfortunate handle. Losers no longer, the Cubs these days have smart people in management an unlimited revenue stream to support winning baseball at Clark and Addison for years to come.

Today, Cub Nation may be getting a bit spoiled on the precipice of going into the postseason three consecutive seasons. Ernie Banks played 19 seasons with no postseason appearance. Ron Santo logged 14 years with zero playoff games to talk about. Both Hall of Famers would be enjoying this modern group’s success and the cool customers who make up the 25-man roster.

One major reason for the turnaround? A great organization with young, controllable players.

“I am very young in my career and feel very fortunate to have a chance to go to the playoffs in my first three years,” Kris Bryant told reporters Tuesday in St Louis. “That is not to be taken for granted at all.”

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said in his first interview after getting hired in 2014 that he was fortunate to be getting such a talented group of young players (remember, he inherited a team that went 73-89 that season).

Bryant explained why the manager is a big factor of his team’s stretch of playoff chances.

“He has not changed a bit,” the third baseman said. “He has been the same guy since day one that I have seen. He is hands-off. He trusts his players. He knows we are all here. He knows we want to win and prepare well for every game. He doesn’t feel he has to go out there and give us a hurrah before every game to get us ready. He already knows it.”

Maddon has three meetings a season: in spring training; before the first game of a season and after the All-Star break. The rest of the routine is routine, as only Maddon might put it.

“We have a good group here,” Bryant said. “Me, coming into the league being young, he has been the perfect manager for a young team. That is for sure.”

Oh, by the way, Maddon is lucky to have great players and people like Bryant to manage.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.