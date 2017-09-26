Packers Will Continue To Link Arms During National Anthem, While Bears Don’t Reveal Their Plan

(CBS) In the wake of inflammatory rhetoric from President Donald Trump last week, the Packers will continue to link arms during the national anthem and are asking fans to join them prior to facing the Bears on Thursday night, Packersnews.com’s Aaron Nagler reported.
A few Packers players knelt during the anthem Sunday, while many others linked arms. The demonstrations came after Trump said at a rally in Alabama on Friday that NFL players who protest racial inequality and police brutality during the anthem should be fired and referred to them as “sons of b*******.”
The Bears linked arms prior to their game Sunday, but they haven’t revealed what they’ll do this Thursday.
“That’s something that hasn’t been discussed as of now, but that kind of stuff will just stay in-house and we’ll discuss amongst the team,” quarterback Mike Glennon said.