Man Killed In West Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
Officers were called about a person shot at 2:37 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley and arrived to find the man lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago Police. His age was not immediately known.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.
