Lawyers, First Responders Host Benefit For Victims Of Hurricanes, Earthquake

CHICAGO (CBS) — Puerto Rican lawyers and first responders are asking Chicagoans to turn out for a benefit on the Northwest Side on Thursday night for Puerto Rican hurricane and Mexican earthquake victims.
The Puerto Rican Bar Association’s Edwin Reyes said the need grows by the day and that contact he has had with those in San Juan and elsewhere in Puerto Rico the past couple of days have become increasingly distressing.
“They have never seen it like this, it’s truly bad, for example, no running water, no electricity, but they are doing the best they can. Puerto Ricans are very resilient,” Reyes said.
He is hoping for a huge turnout at Lazos Tacos, located at 2009 N. Western Ave., which is hosting the fundraiser and providing food to those who donate $25 or provide items desperately needed right now, such as batteries, flashlights, toiletries and easy-to-open canned goods.
The police, fire and bar groups are working with La Casa Puertorriquena, located at 2138 N. California Ave., to get the donations to those who need them in both Puerto Rico and Mexico.