BREAKING: Hugh Hefner Dead At 91

(CBS/AP) — Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at age 91.
The Chicago-born Hefner was credited — or blamed — with initially pushing the boundaries of adult entertainment with the magazine’s launch in 1953.
Playboy released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.
Playboy’s buxom models were the objects of millions of men’s fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America’s “Puritanical” attitudes toward sex.
Hefner, or “Hef,” himself became a larger-than-life celebrity known for his casual lifestyle, his tendency to wear bed clothes, and hobnobbing with celebrities in Chicago and later in Los Angeles.
The news of Hefner’s passing was reported by Playboy on the magazine’s Twitter page.
