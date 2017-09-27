Cop Fires Real Bullets At Actor During Indiana Film Shoot

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — It wasn’t in the script, but real police officers fired shots at an actor portraying an armed robber during a film shooting Tuesday evening at a bar in central Indiana.

Montgomery County Movies was filming a robbery scene at the Backstep Brewing Company on North Green Street in Crawfordsville, Indiana, just before 7 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.

It must have been realistic, because someone called 911 to report a possible armed robbery. When Crawfordsville police arrived, “a subject came out with a ski mask on carrying a handgun, and a shot was fired by police,” a statement from ISP said.

The subject, actually actor Jim Duff, was “backing out of the door with the mask on and still holding the gun,” which was actually a movie prop, ISP said.

Then things got dicey.

The officers told him to drop the gun, but the surprised actor just turned towards the officers, ISP said:

“The officers felt their lives were in danger and fired at the suspect. The subject dropped the gun and pulled off the mask while telling the officers this is a movie set.”

Fortunately, no one was injured, though a bullet ricocheted off the building, chipping the facade.

The film crew and other actors, all inside at the time of the confrontation, were unaware of what was going on.

Police said neither Montgomery County Movies, nor the bar owners, notified police or local businesses about the filming.

Duff was initially taken into custody until his story was authenticated, and he was released.

State police are investigating the incident and the police use of force.

Neither Crawfordsville police, nor Montgomery County Movies responded to requests for comment.

Crawfordsville is located in west central Indiana, about 20 miles south of Lafayette and 80 miles east of Champaign.

