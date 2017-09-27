FBI Search For Two Serial Bank Robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI are urgently searching for two serial bank robbers, after more than a dozen Chicago area banks were robbed.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on the efforts to nab the robbers.

A bank in Rosemont has at least one thing in common with a bank in Plainfield – both were victimized by serial bank robbers, each caught on surveillance video and now the FBI wants each caught by law enforcement.

“The increase in bank robberies this year, the majority of it is due to two active serial bank robbers,” said FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon.

Last year at this time in the Chicago area there were more than 90 robberies, but this year it’s 108 with one man playing a role in the increase hitting eight banks since the start of 2017.

“Sometimes he has a difficult time covering up his face,” Croon said. “He has been on the run since January.”

The FBI is also tracking another man.

He sometimes visits banks and leaves without committing a crime in the western and northern suburbs, other times he does. Croon said he is responsible for five bank robberies in only nine days this month.

CBS: Could both these men be looking for money for drugs, looking for money for addiction, looking to pay back gambling debts?

“In my experience that is a strong possibility,” Croon said.

So far no one has been hurt by these crimes that could be fueled by impulse, but the fear is that could change if they remain on the loose.

“We need to get these guys off the streets,” Croon said.

The FBI is offering rewards for the apprehension of either of the two men, that could be up to $5,000. If you recognize either you are asked to call the FBI.