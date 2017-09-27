NLDS Schedule: Cubs-Nationals

(CBS) The Cubs clinched the NL Central crown and their third straight playoff berth with a 5-1 win against the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

They’ll face the Nationals in the National League Division Series. Here’s the schedule for that series. Times will be released later.

Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 6
Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 7
Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, Oct. 9
Game 4: Nationals at Cubs. Oct. 10*
Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 12*

Washington won the season series 4-3.

*If necessary*

