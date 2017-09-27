Old Post Office Prime Site For Amazon, Redevelopers Suggest

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago’s Old Post Office is ready-made for Amazon’s second headquarters if the online retail giant selects Chicago for the honor, redevelopers of the property say.
Renovation on the mammoth structure is nearing the 18-month mark, and they invited in the media to the refurbished lobby Wednesday.
Developers stressed that the old Post Office was built to accommodate the 20th Century versions of Amazon: the mail-order giants Sears, Montgomery Ward’s and Spiegel.
While Mayor Emanuel didn’t say outright it’s the building Amazon needs, Ald. Danny Solis did.
“It’s open,” he said.
Emanuel said there are several ways to access the building using mass transportation, including Amtrak, Metra, the ‘L,’ intercity bus and even water taxi.
Developers hope to complete renovation in 2019, with some tenants able to build out beginning next year.
Several U.S. cities, including St. Louis, are putting incentive-laden proposals together in hopes of luring Amazon’s “HQ2.”