Woman Dragged Off Southwest Airlines Due To Dog Allergy

CHICAGO (CBS) — A women was forcefully removed from a Southwest Airlines flight after she could not provide proof of a pet allergy.
Her flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles on Tuesday night had one service dog and one pet in the cabin. The woman told the flight crew that she has a life-threatening pet allergy but could not provide documentation.
According to Southwest, “Our policy states that a customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal onboard.”
Southwest crew members asked the woman to leave the plane several times before law enforcement boarded and forcefully removed her.
In the video, law enforcement is seen pushing and pulling the woman, who resisted leaving the plane.
Bill Dumas, a passenger on the plane, recorded the video. He says although in the video it appears that the police were being aggressive, he believes they were doing what needed to be done.
The airline states that it was “disheartened by how the situation was handled” and will be reaching out to the woman to address her concerns.