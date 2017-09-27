Lockport VFW Tuning Out NFL Games Over Players’ Protests During Anthem

CHICAGO (CBS) — Veterans hoping to watch NFL games at the Lockport VFW are out of luck, and those in charge say player protests during the national anthem are why.

“They are to entertain, not disrespect,” Lockport VFW Post 5788 Commander E.J. Errico said.

Many veterans gather at the VFW to watch all types of sporting events. On Sunday, they watched NFL players protest; some knelt during the national anthem, while others linked arms, and some teams never stayed off the field entirely.

The next day, Errico announced no more NFL games would be shown at the VFW.

“It was a big disrespect to our country, to the flag, and to everybody that has fought for that flag,” he said.

Quartermaster Keith Carberry said he has no problem with players fighting for social equality, but he believes there are better ways to do it.

“Let’s everybody wear a sticker on our helmet. Let’s everybody wear wristbands,” he said.

Errico said there’s one way to get NFL games back on the TVs at the Lockport VFW.

“I would like to see some players get fired,” he said.