Woman’s Final Gift To Grayslake Animal Shelter Arrives After 17 Years

Chicago (CBS) — It took 17 years, but a Poplar Grove woman’s final wishes have finally come true.

Before Patricia Dwyer died in 2000, she had a request: for the proceeds of her life insurance policy to be donated to Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal shelter in Grayslake where the 56 year-old had been a volunteer.

After a year long battle with a Minnesota-based insurance company who held the policy, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and state Representative Sam Yingling obtained and then gave nearly $29,000 to Save-A-Pet on Tuesday.

The shelter expressed their gratitude but said they don’t know much about Dwyer, or why she left them so much money.

 

