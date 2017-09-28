Cubs To Host Watch Parties At The Park At Wrigley During Road Playoff Games

(CBS) The Cubs will host watch parties at the Park at Wrigley when the team plays on the road in the playoffs, president of business operations Crane Kenney confirmed to the Tribune on Thursday.
The Park at Wrigley, which sits on the northwest side of Wrigley Field and features a big-screen television above an outdoor plaza area, opened at the start of the season. The Cubs are still finalizing details on entry, though Kenney told the Tribune it’s unlikely to require a ticket.
Kenney addressed the idea of a watch party in an interview with the Bernstein and Goff Show on 670 The Score on Tuesday.
“It’s been a really cool asset to see in action,” Kenney said of the big screen.
“We’re walking before we run. We’re doing some things we think are going to be fun and yet not a burden on the neighborhood.
The plaza has also been used to screen classic movies to much success this summer.
The Cubs open the playoffs against the Nationals on Oct. 6 in Washington D.C. Game 2 of that series is Oct. 7.