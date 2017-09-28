State Police Investigate Shooting On I-57 Near Posen

CHICAGO (CBS) — State police were investigating a shooting early Thursday on I-57 near south suburban Posen.
Someone called police shortly after 2:25 a.m. when a vehicle was struck by gunfire in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 147th Street, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Julio Castillo.
No injuries were reported and no suspect description was available, Castillo said.
The 147th Street ramp and all southbound lanes of I-57 between 147th and 159th were temporarily closed while state police investigated. The ramp and all lanes were reopened by 5:02 a.m., Castillo said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)