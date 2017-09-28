Joe Maddon’s Day-After-Clinch Cubs Lineup Includes 3 1/2 Catchers

(CBS) A day after his Cubs clinched the NL Central crown, manager Joe Maddon engaged in what’s becoming a comical, annual tradition.
Filling out a wacky lineup after his team partied hard the night before. And his Cubs lineup for the game against the Cardinals on Thursday night didn’t disappoint, as Maddon has three — make that three-and-a-half catchers when you include Kyle Schwarber — in his lineup.
Alex Avila is playing catcher, while Victor Caratini is taking over for Anthony Rizzo at first base and Taylor Davis — famous for staring awkwardly at cameras at Triple-A Iowa — is manning third base in place of Kris Bryant. Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist, Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward also have the day off.
Here’s the Cubs lineup. Besides being in top form, they have nothing to play for the rest of the regular season, as they’re locked into facing the Nationals in the National League Division Series, with Washington already sealing home field.
Leonys Martin, CF
Tommy La Stella, 2B
Ian Happ, RF
Alex Avila, C
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Victor Caratini, 1B
Taylor Davis, 3B
Mike Freeman, SS
Kyle Hendricks, P