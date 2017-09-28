Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Actress, comedian, and Emmy-winner Julia Louis Dreyfus announced Thursday on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress took to Twitter with the news writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

She signed the note, Julia.

Along with the note, her post read, “Just when you thought…”

Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her roles in Saturday Night Live (1982–1985), Seinfeld (1989–1998), The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006–2010), and Veep (2012-present).

She holds a total of 11 Emmy Awards, eight for acting and three for producing, making her tied with Cloris Leachman for winning more Emmy Awards than any other performer. Earlier this month, she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role in Veep, setting the record for the most Emmy Awards by a performer in the same role in a single series.

Louis-Dreyfus attended Northwestern University in Evanston. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and studied theatre. She later dropped out to perform as a professional actress at The Practical Theatre Company in Chicago, Illinois, which led to her being cast in Saturday Night Live.

Also while at Northwestern, Louis-Dreyfus met her husband and Saturday Night Live comedian, Brad Hall. The couple have two sons together, Henry, born in 1992, and Charles, born in 1997. Charles is a walk-on for the Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team. In 2007, she was invited back to Northwestern to receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Along with her 11 Emmys, Louis Dreyfus has also received a Golden Globe Award, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, five American Comedy Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.