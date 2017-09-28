MLB Postseason Schedule

(CBS) The Cubs clinched their third consecutive playoff berth with a 5-1 win against the Cardinals on Wednesday night. They’ll open against the Nationals in the National League Divisional Series on Oct. 6.

Here’s the full postseason schedule, with updated matchups that have been sealed as of Thursday morning. There are four days left in the regular season.

The Rockies lead the Brewers by 2.5 games and the Cardinals by 3.5 games in the race for the final NL wild-card spot.

The Red Sox lead the Yankees by three games in the AL East, with the runner-up taking the first wild-card spot. The Indians lead the Astros by one game in the race for home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

The Dodgers have a 2.5-game lead on the Indians for home-field advantage through the entire postseason.

AL wild-card game

Twins at Yankees/Red Sox, Oct. 3

ALDS

Game 1: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Astros, Oct. 5

Game 2: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Astros, Oct. 6

Game 3: Astros at AL wild-card winner/AL East winner, Oct. 8

Game 4: Astros at AL wild-card winner/AL East winner, Oct. 9*

Game 5: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Astros, Oct. 11*

ALDS

Game 1: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Indians, Oct. 5

Game 2: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Indians, Oct. 6

Game 3: Indians at AL wild-card winner/AL East winner, Oct. 8

Game 4: Indians at AL wild-card winner/AL East winner, Oct. 9*

Game 5: AL wild-card winner/AL East winner at Indians, Oct. 11*

NL wild-card game

Brewers/Rockies/Cardinals at Diamondbacks, Oct. 4

NLDS

Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 6

Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 7

Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, Oct. 9

Game 4: Nationals at Cubs. Oct. 10*

Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 12*

NLDS

Game 1: NL wild-card winner at Dodgers, Oct. 6

Game 2: NL wild-card winner at Dodgers, Oct. 7

Game 3: Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, Oct. 9

Game 4: Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, Oct. 10*

Game 5: NL wild-card winner at Dodgers, Oct. 12*

ALCS

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 18*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 20*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 21*

NLCS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 15

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 19*

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 21*

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 22*

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 29*

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 31*

Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 1*

*If necessary*