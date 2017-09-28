Flashback: What Was It Like To Be A Playboy Photographer?

CHICAGO (CBS) — What was it like to be a photographer for Playboy?
Nearly 40 years ago, WBBM-TV’s legendary reporter Bob Wallace was assigned to find out.
It was back in 1978, for a story centering on the 25th Anniversary of the magazine, founded by Chicago native Hugh Hefner, who died Wednesday at the age of 91.
For his one-day stint behind the still camera, Wallace photographed a model named Cheryl, who, according to the reporter looked great “with our without makeup.”
Cheryl was in her early 20s, and like most of the women of Playboy, was not a professional model.
She was hoping to become the Playmate for the 25th Anniversary issue, which hit newsstands in January of 1979. Candy Loving was chosen for that issue.
“Some people think I have the best job in the world,” Wallace said at the close of the piece. “They are wrong.”