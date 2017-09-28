1 Killed, 13 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and 13 other people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl, in shootings Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

A witness told investigators that the 20-year-old man was sitting in a car at 8:09 p.m. with another person in the 2300 block of East 102nd Street in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side. Another man, 18, was walking up to the car, possibly to get in, when someone in an eastbound Chevrolet Impala opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old and the 18-year-old were both shot in the abdomen, police said. The younger man was found in a gangway between buildings and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

The 20-year-old was driven to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 46-year-old woman was standing outside with her boyfriend in the 1000 block of North Lawndale when another male exited a vehicle nearby and fired shots, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and wrist and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Seven people were wounded in a three-hour spate of gun violence Wednesday evening.

At 7:47 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was outside in the 8900 block of South Phillips in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the groin and taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 14-year-old girl was shot at 7 p.m. in a separate Calumet Heights drive-by attack. She was at a bus stop in the 9300 block of South Jeffery when a red car drove by and someone inside shot her in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes earlier, two people were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The 50-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were walking at 6:49 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington when they heard gunshots and were struck, police said. The man was shot in his left thigh and right leg while the boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and a graze wound to his chest. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 6:30 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of West 96th Street when a male walked up and fired shots at him, striking him four times in the chest and once in the shoulder, according to police. His friends took him to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, and he was transferred to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 51-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery about 6:15 p.m. in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood. He was walking in the 9300 block of South Justine when three people ran up, announced a robbery and took his wallet, police said. One of the robbers fired a shot, striking the man in his upper left shoulder. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

At 5:04 p.m., a 31-year-old man was standing outside in the first block of North Lorel in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side when another male walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly four hours earlier, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Englewood neighborhood auto parts store on the South Side. The shooting happened at 1:11 p.m. outside O’Reilly Auto Parks at 66th and Halsted, according to police and Fire Media Affairs. The man was shot in the left thigh and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital. Another male, whose age was not known, was cut by glass and was also taken to a hospital in good condition.

At 12:24 p.m., a man and woman were sitting outside in the 5200 block of West Adams in Austin when someone fired shots at them, police said. The 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Loretto Hospital, while the 22-year-old man was shot in the calf and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both treated and released.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened nearly 11 hours earlier in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. An 18-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle at 1:26 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Prairie when a gray truck approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right side, left side, shoulder and elbow and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Seven people were shot Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides, three of them fatally.

