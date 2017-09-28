White Sox’s Carlos Rodon Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery On Left Shoulder

(CBS) White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday, the team announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Rodon is expected to be out six to eight months as he recovers, though that timeline was a rough estimate. He’s expected to make a full recovery, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters.
Rodon went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 12 starts across 69 1/3 innings this season. His season debut was delayed until June 28 because of biceps tendinitis. Even prior to that, the White Sox had utilized caution in preparing him for the season, not allowing him to start in Cactus League play until mid-March in favor of facing hitters in controlled scrimmages. That approach was utilized after Rodon dealt with arm fatigue in the 2016 season.
Rodon returning in six months would have him ready for or around Opening Day next April. Anything past the six-month timeline would cause him to miss regular-season games.