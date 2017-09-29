John Fox, Bears Won’t Commit To Starting Quarterback

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — For the first time since signing Mike Glennon in March, the Bears on Friday wouldn’t commit to him as their starting quarterback.

About 15 hours after an ugly 35-14 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field in which Glennon doomed his team’s chances with four turnovers, Bears coach John Fox punted on the opportunity to name a starter.

“I’m not really trying to be clear,” Fox replied when asked for clarity on the quarterback situation. “Actually, probably quite the opposite.”

In responding to multiple inquiries on the quarterback situation, Fox did hint that the Bears will use the long weekend to re-evaluate who the starter will be moving forward. The team returns to work Tuesday at Halas Hall before hosting the Vikings on Oct. 9, a Monday night game.

The 27-year-old veteran Glennon was named the Bears’ starter at quarterback after being signed to a three-year deal in March. After the team selected Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, the team still backed Glennon as its starter.

Trubisky has ascended in practice, earning his way to the backup role in short time. Glennon hasn’t done much to maintain his job. Glennon has gone 90-of-140 for four touchdowns and five interceptions on the season and also lost three fumbles. Most importantly, the Bears are 1-3, and his play is largely to blame.

“I’m not giving our team a chance to win when you turn the ball over like that,” Glennon said after the loss in Green Bay.

Fox did say that all personnel decisions are made in conjunction with general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears deemed Trubisky ready enough to come off the bench as the backup, which would seemingly mean they’re comfortable with him stepping in as the starter. Glennon’s play would ultimately determine how soon it would be for Trubisky’s time.

That could finally come next week after Fox and the Bears spend the weekend re-evaluating the team and its most important position.

