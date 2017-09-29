West Suburban Volunteers Getting School Supplies To Harvey Victims

Chicago (CBS) — Students and their parents in the western suburbs have been hard at work over the past three weeks collecting school supplies affected by Hurricane Harvey. People sent food, water and clothes to areas ravaged by hurricanes. Stephen Howser wondered how they could get another type of crucial supplies: school supplies.
“Their homes are gone, which takes all their school supplies. The school is gone, where the supplies were. And you have Office Depot, Walmart, Target, there’s nowhere to go to buy school supplies,” said Howser. “You have over 10,000 kids in warehouses and folding chairs and that’s their school right now.”
Howser, the city of Aurora and District 204 Schools collected 120,000 supplies. Volunteers organized the items into kits. They’ll be put on city trucks and sent to Houston. After that, Howser hopes to start another drive for Puerto Rico.