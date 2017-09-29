IL Tollways Could Be Cashless In Two Years

Chicago (CBS) — Illinois tollways are one step closer to being cashless.
Route 390 from I-290 to Route 83 running along Thorndale Avenue opens as a cashless tollway on November 1st. Drivers will have to either use I-PASS or pay the tolls within seven days online or by mail to avoid fees and fines. Illinois Toll Highway Authority Chairman Bob Schillerstrom says the vast majority of tollway drivers are already cashless.
“The tollway right now, about 87% of our transactions are electronic,” said Schillerstrom. “
While there’s no formal date, Schillerstrom says the goal is to eliminate cash collection on all Illinois tollways in two years.