Lack Of Precipitation Continues For Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicagoland area dry spell is going to last a bit longer.
Even with all the rain that caused major flooding in parts of Northeast Illinois this summer, Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel said most of the Chicago-area is now behind on rainfall, with one exception. WBBM’s Jim Gudas has more.
“In Lake County they are actually still running a pretty big surplus,” Angel said.
But even in Lake County, much of the flood water evaporated or drained off, so the dry spell is having an effect there as well.
Angel said the dry spell since August is caused by, “a rigid of high pressure that was sitting out West…actually moved in over the top of us. And any time you see the words ‘high pressure’ for us that usually means dry weather.”
And as for when relief will come, Angel said he does not expect any kind of a significant break in the dry spell until late next week at the earliest.