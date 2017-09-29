McHenry Co. Chair Wants Some Officials Off State Retirement Fund

Chicago (CBS) — The head of the McHenry County Board says he and some reformers are pushing hard to end pensions for some top county officials. McHenry County Board Chair Jack Franks says there’s some strong opposition but a growing number of board members are backing his call to remove county wide elected officials from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
That includes the board chairman, state’s attorney, county clerk, court clerk, treasurer, auditor, recorder, coroner and sheriff.
Franks says it could save millions.
“We’re on the Wisconsin border and our biggest out migration is to Walworth County which is above where we are. Because people can’t afford to stay here,” said Franks. “So we have to stop business as usual. And we have to rethink government and we need to demolish the status quo.”
