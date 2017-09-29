It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where You Can Snag Some Deals

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cheers early to the weekend on Friday morning (and all day) with some coffee deals in honor of National Coffee Day – Sept. 29!
Whether you drink your coffee black or with cream and sugar, hot or iced, or you get your caffeine boost from expresso, Friday is the day for you.
Here are some places celebrating the glory of the coffee bean:
– Dunkin’ Donuts is offering buy one, get one free coffees. To celebrate National Coffee Day the chain is giving away a free medium cup of hot coffee, with every purchase of a medium or large hot coffee.
– McDonald’s is offering $2 any medium McCafe coffee drink. They are also running an app-exclusive offer. Customers can receive a free McCafe drink with any purchase made through the McDonald’s app.
– Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long by offering a free hot or iced coffee from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1.
– Peet’s Coffee is throwing a sale in honor of the caffeine holiday. Customers will receive 25 percent off all coffee bean purchases. Plus, with every coffee bean purchase guests will receive a free cup of coffee.
– The holiday is so sweet that even Cinnabon is participating. The chain best known for its cinnamon rolls is offering free 12-ounce coffees on Friday.
– 7-Eleven is also celebrating all weekend long with a free any-size cup of coffee if you join their 7Rewards program from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1
– Caribou Coffee is giving back on National Coffee Day. Ten percent of sales on Friday and throughout the month of October will be donated to the nonprofit Cancer Care.
– Illy is offering 5 coffees for the price of 4 and other deals found on their website.
– Coffee Beanery an online coffee bean retailer is offering free shipping until midnight on all orders with promo code BESTCOFFEE17.
– Keurig is giving a special discount to customers who purchase pods and bagged coffee through their website. If you use the coupon code CELEBRATE, you can get 20 percent off. There’s also free shipping with purchases of $39 or more.
– High Brew and Lyft: In honor of National Coffee Day, Lyft has partnered with High Brew Cold Brew Coffee. Riders can receive a free coffee during their Lyft ride in the following cities: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The coffee company is offering up a sweet variety of flavors, including its signature Mexican Vanilla and Double Espresso flavors.
The two companies are also holding a giveaway for an office-wide coffee break and $50 Lyft credit when customers use the hashtag #LyftwithHighBrew.