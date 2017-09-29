It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where You Can Snag Some Deals

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cheers early to the weekend on Friday morning (and all day) with some coffee deals in honor of National Coffee Day – Sept. 29!

Whether you drink your coffee black or with cream and sugar, hot or iced, or you get your caffeine boost from expresso, Friday is the day for you.

Here are some places celebrating the glory of the coffee bean:

– Dunkin’ Donuts is offering buy one, get one free coffees. To celebrate National Coffee Day the chain is giving away a free medium cup of hot coffee, with every purchase of a medium or large hot coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

– McDonald’s is offering $2 any medium McCafe coffee drink. They are also running an app-exclusive offer. Customers can receive a free McCafe drink with any purchase made through the McDonald’s app.

– Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long by offering a free hot or iced coffee from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay all weekend long with a free any-size hot coffee or small iced coffee 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN) #NationalCoffeeWeekend pic.twitter.com/nHqbbJmql3 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 29, 2017

– Peet’s Coffee is throwing a sale in honor of the caffeine holiday. Customers will receive 25 percent off all coffee bean purchases. Plus, with every coffee bean purchase guests will receive a free cup of coffee.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! Enjoy 25% off freshly roasted beans and a FREE cup of coffee with bean purchase at your local Peet’s Coffeebar ☕ pic.twitter.com/6CxhF1S7sh — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) September 29, 2017

– The holiday is so sweet that even Cinnabon is participating. The chain best known for its cinnamon rolls is offering free 12-ounce coffees on Friday.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

– 7-Eleven is also celebrating all weekend long with a free any-size cup of coffee if you join their 7Rewards program from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1

That feeling when it's Free Coffee Weekend @ 7-Eleven. Get one FREE any size coffee with the 7Rewards app 9/29 to 10/1. Limit 1 Per Member. pic.twitter.com/DouIdlWGEY — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) September 29, 2017

– Caribou Coffee is giving back on National Coffee Day. Ten percent of sales on Friday and throughout the month of October will be donated to the nonprofit Cancer Care.

Amy's Blend is back! 10% of sales of select items for the month of October will go to benefit CancerCare. Pick up a bag and donate today! pic.twitter.com/8NlyF9Q9ko — Caribou Coffee (@Caribou_Coffee) September 28, 2017

– Illy is offering 5 coffees for the price of 4 and other deals found on their website.

– Coffee Beanery an online coffee bean retailer is offering free shipping until midnight on all orders with promo code BESTCOFFEE17.

Happy #nationalcoffeeday ! We're celebrating with FREE shipping on online orders only. Use code BESTCOFFEE17 through midnight.#coffeebeanery pic.twitter.com/SJvbxxMgvv — Coffee Beanery (@coffeebeaneryHQ) September 29, 2017

– Keurig is giving a special discount to customers who purchase pods and bagged coffee through their website. If you use the coupon code CELEBRATE, you can get 20 percent off. There’s also free shipping with purchases of $39 or more.

– High Brew and Lyft: In honor of National Coffee Day, Lyft has partnered with High Brew Cold Brew Coffee. Riders can receive a free coffee during their Lyft ride in the following cities: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The coffee company is offering up a sweet variety of flavors, including its signature Mexican Vanilla and Double Espresso flavors.

The two companies are also holding a giveaway for an office-wide coffee break and $50 Lyft credit when customers use the hashtag #LyftwithHighBrew.