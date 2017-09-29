Bears-Packers: Packers Roll Past Mistake-Prone Bears, 35-14 | Bernstein: Brutal Night For Bears, Viewers | Trevathan Insists No Malicious Intent On Brutal Hit On Adams | Emma: Glennon's Letdown Opens Door For Trubisky | Baffoe: Bears' Bad Football Disrespected The Flag | Gabriel: Time To Turn To Trubisky | Highlights

State Of The Art Facilities Unveiled At Three Chicago Schools

By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Audubon Elementary School, Chicago, Chicago Public Schools, Craig Dellimore, Darko Simunovic, Dawes Elementary School, Mansueto High School, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Noble Charter Schools

Chicago (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and school officials presented three new state-of-the-art facilities within the system.

At Audubon Elementary, it was a new elementary park. The entire campus is new at the Mansueto College Prep High School in Brighton Park. That’s where Mayor Emanuel helped cut the ribbon.

“This is a gorgeous building. And what’s gorgeous about it is not just its architecture,” said Emanuel. “What’s gorgeous is the futures that are going to be built here.”

“We are going to do everything we possibly can, every single staff member in this building, to ensure that every single child has the absolute best instruction that this city has to offer,” said Darko Simunovic, principal at Mansueto High School.

Also new are modular classrooms at Dawes Elementary School.

