Man With Purple Wig Robs Suburban Bank: FBI

GLEN ELLYN (CBS) — A Bank of America branch was robbed Friday morning in the western suburbs.
The non-takeover robbery happened at 9:23 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 600 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, according to FBI spokesman Garrett H. Croon.
The man entered the bank, announced a robbery and demanded money from the teller, according to Glen Ellyn police.
After leaving the bank, he ran east, police said. Officers searched the area, but didn’t find anyone matching the suspect’s description.
He was described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, standing about 5-foot-8 with a medium build, authorities said. He was wearing a gray winter hat, a purple shoulder-length wig, a blue sweatshirt and light-colored plaid pants.
He wasn’t suspected to be a serial bank robber, according to Croon, but he was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Authorities were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700 or police at (630) 469-1187.
