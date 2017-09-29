Bears-Packers: Packers Roll Past Mistake-Prone Bears, 35-14 | Bernstein: Brutal Night For Bears, Viewers | Trevathan Insists No Malicious Intent On Brutal Hit On Adams | Emma: Glennon's Letdown Opens Door For Trubisky | Baffoe: Bears' Bad Football Disrespected The Flag | Gabriel: Time To Turn To Trubisky | Highlights

Man With Purple Wig Robs Suburban Bank: FBI

GLEN ELLYN (CBS) — A Bank of America branch was robbed Friday morning in the western suburbs.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 9:23 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 600 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, according to FBI spokesman Garrett H. Croon.

The man entered the bank, announced a robbery and demanded money from the teller, according to Glen Ellyn police.

This suspect — described as a man wearing a purple wig — held up a suburban bank. (FBI)

After leaving the bank, he ran east, police said. Officers searched the area, but didn’t find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

He was described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, standing about 5-foot-8 with a medium build, authorities said. He was wearing a gray winter hat, a purple shoulder-length wig, a blue sweatshirt and light-colored plaid pants.

He wasn’t suspected to be a serial bank robber, according to Croon, but he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700 or police at (630) 469-1187.

