Man Charged In Fatal Washington Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was denied for a man charged with fatally shooting another man last week in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.
Deshawn Garrett, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 20 shooting that left 25-year-old Eric Banks dead.
Banks was on the sidewalk about 1:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Wabash when Garrett allegedly got out of a vehicle and fired at him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Banks, who lived in the same block, was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said.
Garrett, of the Woodlawn neighborhood, was ordered held without bond during a court appearance Thursday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.
