Abortion Opponents Say Gov. Rauner Betrayed Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — Young opponents of abortion gathered outside the Thompson Center to denounce Gov. Bruce Rauner and the new law he signed this week that provides for taxpayer financing of abortion.

GOP politicians called Rauner’s decision “political suicide.” One ally called him “Benedict Rauner” in a Facebook post. The governor agreed to be scratched from a southwest suburban GOP picnic. The youthful anti-abortion protesters who gathered at the Thompson Center called the governor’s decision to sign HB-40 a grave disappointment. David Cordaro is with the organization Students For Life.

“Governor Rauner betrayed us. He betrayed the Republican party. And he betrayed the pro-life generation,” said Cordaro.

He is not backing any specific candidates yet. But says the group will support primary challengers who oppose taxpayer funding of abortions.

Add State Sen. Dan McConchie and Rep. Tom Morrison to the list of legislators who say they’ve told Gov. Rauner he’s finished politically. McConchie said Republican lawmakers tried to convince Rauner to veto the bill.

“There is no way that I can in any further election going forward stand with Gov. Rauner after he lied in regards to this. After he told Cardinal (Blase Cupich) one thing and then did something else,” said McConchie. That is not leadership. That is not the courageous leadership that we need to have in our state.”

They encouraged the youthful abortion opponents to find candidates who oppose taxpayer funded abortions and to work for them.